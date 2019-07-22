Mostly dry today, but scattered storms return tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Most areas will stay dry today, but widespread showers and storms are in the forecast for Tuesday as a rare summer cold front pushes through our area.

TODAY.

- Advertisement -

Under a partly sunny sky this afternoon we will see temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 90’s. With plenty of moisture in the atmosphere, I do expect to see a few showers form later in the afternoon and evening. Better rain chances are in the forecast for tomorrow. Overnight tonight we will begin to see cloud cover increase ahead of a cold frontal passage tomorrow. Temperatures will be running near normal.

TOMORROW.

A cold front will bring widespread showers and storms to Middle Georgia tomorrow afternoon. Right now, widespread severe storms are not expected, but a few strong storms cannot be ruled out. Main storm threats will be damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, and heavy rainfall.

REST OF WORK WEEK.

Slightly drier air will work into the region behind the cold front. Rain chances will be isolated through the rest of the work week before better rain chances return late in the weekend.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).