New events coming to this year’s Bragg Jam

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – This year’s Bragg Jam will host a number of new events to make up for fewer acts.

Through the years, Bragg Jam’s roster has grown to nearly 100 acts. Due to budget cuts and limited staff, Bragg Jam entertainment chair Brandon Bish says they reduced the acts to 50.

With fewer acts, attendees can expect more to do.

Bish says after you’ve watched bands and played at Reboot Retrocade and Bar, you can enjoy a silent disco party. The party allows attendees to wear headphones while listening to a DJ.

There are also more local restaurant ideas

“In the past, we’ve brought food trucks in,” Bish said. “This year we really want to focus on community and local downtown when it comes to food, so we are focusing on Bragg Jam Eats and involving any restaurants that want to be involved.”

Bish says as downtown Macon grows, so will Bragg Jam.

“This never would of been a possibility if you didn’t have as many restaurants, or lofts, or the work that’s been done,” he said. “Bragg Jam wouldn’t be able to grow as well.”

Event information

Bragg Jam happens from July 26 to July 27. Purchase tickets at the ticket center on Poplar Street near Just Tap’d.