Poverty simulation gives new teachers hands on training

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – New teachers got the opportunity to experience situations that students deal with throughout the school year.

Bibb County School District and Mercer University partnered to offer a poverty simulation. The event allowed new teachers to role play as impoverished students.

Dr. Danielle Jones with the school district says that the simulation gives teachers insight on the “social and emotional side” in addition to the content they teach.

“Every teacher at the simulation was assigned a family,” Dr. Jones said. “Then made to find work, pay bills, pick up children from daycare and interact with social services.”

Nearly 100 teachers participated in the simulation which included those at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

“The event makes sure that new teachers get a well-rounded experience,” Dr. Jones said.

Dr. David Stephens will teach alternative science for 9th through 12th-grade students.

“I learned how to deal with the mental and emotional state of a student when they deal with challenges in their homes,” Dr. Stephens said. “All teachers must attend training. It gives you a reality check before you meet and greet every child.”