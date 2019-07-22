Summer cold front is bringing storms and cooler temperatures to Middle Georgia

The heat will finally give Middle Georgia a break this week behind a rare summertime cold front.



Heavy rain and thunderstorms will roll into Middle Georgia Tuesday afternoon ahead of the cold front. We will also see an increase in cloud cover to start the day with intermitten shower and storm activity into the evening.

Behind the front we will see a few lingering showers that will be possible into Wednesday, before dry air moves into the area to bring a few pleasant days with cooler than normal high temperatures.



We are also tracking the latest tropical depression that formed this afternoon. We are not expecting much in the way of intensification through the next few days. Little to no impact is expected from this for Middle Georgia.