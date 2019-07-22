Warner Robins Walmart gets face lift

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Walmart is undergoing renovations.
Walmart store manager AJ Ivey says the renovations include the following:
- A new pick up tower
- Floor conversion from tile to polished concrete
- Expanded departments
- Wider isles
- New signage
“The building has been in Warner Robins since 2000; so it’s time for an upgrade,” Ivey said. “Walmart grows with the times and wanted to get more modern.”
Ivey believes that the upgrades will impact the community in a positive way.
The renovations took 12 weeks to finish, and the store remained open during that time.
Ivey says that the $4.3 million project will help customers have a better shopping experience.