Warner Robins Walmart gets face lift

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Walmart is undergoing renovations.

Walmart store manager AJ Ivey says the renovations include the following:

A new pick up tower

Floor conversion from tile to polished concrete

Expanded departments

Wider isles

New signage

“The building has been in Warner Robins since 2000; so it’s time for an upgrade,” Ivey said. “Walmart grows with the times and wanted to get more modern.”

Ivey believes that the upgrades will impact the community in a positive way.

The renovations took 12 weeks to finish, and the store remained open during that time.

Ivey says that the $4.3 million project will help customers have a better shopping experience.