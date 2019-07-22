WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Zoner’s pizza is donating 10% from every purchase to raise money to send veterans to the War Memorial in Washington D.C.

Owner Jerry Scrushy says he’s excited to help in any way he can.

“I’ve had many people that come in and say my grandfather has been on one of those flights,” Scrushy said. “It just makes me proud to be able to give back.”

Veterans will get a chance to see monuments and memorials dedicated to those who made sacrifices for our country.

Donation information

To donate, visit Zoner’s Pizza in Warner Robins at 1281 South Houston Lake Road. The fundraiser happens from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.