Bibb County investigator arrested, charged with DUI

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Bibb County Sheriff’s investigator was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities say the incident happened on July 20 around 12:30 a.m.

Georgia State Patrol officers say that they were patrolling Riverside Drive near Northside Drive when they saw a black Silverado speeding.

Officers say that they stopped the vehicle and approached the driver, 38-year-old Carlos Antwan Mosley. Authorities identified Mosley as a Bibb County investigator.

Patrol officers say they smelled alcohol coming from Mosley’s vehicle, however, he denied drinking.

Authorities say that the officer told Mosley to step out of the vehicle. When Mosley stepped out, the officer smelled alcohol coming from his breath.

Alcohol tests

Authorities say that Mosley refused to participate in the horizontal gaze nystagmus test and a breath sample on the Alco-sensor FST. However, the officer administered the following tests:

Walk-and-turn

One-leg stand

Authorities say Mosley failed both tests.

The GSP placed Mosley under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol. Authorities say that Mosley did not consent to Georgia’s Implied Consent Notice.

The GSP took Mosley to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with a DUI.