Coach’s Corner: Brian Nelson Mary Persons Bulldogs

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After an 12-1 year and loosing the state quarterfinals, Coach Brian Nelson has had a great three year run.

Last year the Bulldogs made it all the way to the quarterfinals until loosing a close game to Marist High School.

With the help of J.T. Hartage ,Quen Wilson and loaded group of lineman, the Bulldogs will be in a bit of a rebuilding stage.

One of the unfortunate things about high school programs is watching players leave after four years, but it is apart of the process when dealing with any sports program.

However, it allows great competition for the off season for players to try and earn a spot on the field. Something that players will be trying to accomplish on both sides of the field.

Mary Persons Bulldogs will compete in Region 2, 4-AAAA.

Event information

WHERE: Bobby Gruhnn Field

WHEN: August 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Mary Parsons at Gainesville Red Elephants