Coach’s Corner: Joel Ingram Washington County Golden Hawks

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Washington County Golden Hawks look to capitalize on their 10-win season from a year ago as they begin the 2020 season.

Last year the Golden Hawks were led by their defense as they made a lot of big plays during the season. This helped them reach the quarterfinals.

- Advertisement -

Like every program, each year you must rebuild. This begins with secondary for the Golden Hawks.

After losing an entire secondary, the defensive line will be the strength of the defense this year.

Also, the line of scrimmage will be one of the highlights on the offensive side of the ball as well.

With fresh faces at the skilled positions, the offensive line will carry the weight of the offense.

Washington County will compete in Region 3-AA.

Event information