Coach’s Corner: JT Wall John Milledge Trojans

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The John Milledge Trojans are one of the most successful private school football programs in Middle Georgia. For the ninth season JT Wall is in charge of the football program.

The Trojans have had seven straight years of double digit winning totals, and they plan to add on to that this year.

- Advertisement -

However, the Trojans ran into somewhat of a stomp in the ground when facing off against Frederica.

With the defense playing so good it was hard to see them fall off during that game, but a lot of those players are returning for next season.

A total of seven starters will back again leading the way on the defensive side of the ball. Landen Burney, and Justin Aldridge are the two returning leaders on the lines of scrimmage, and in the secondary they will have Taylor Dixon, Patric McDonel, and Marcus Prestwood.

On the offensive side of the ball they will be looking to their premiere running back Amaad Fosten to carry some of the load for the offense.

As a sophomore Fosten was able to total 2,000 yards, which can really help when have a new face at quarterback.

John Milledge Trojans will compete in GISA AAA.

Event information

WHERE: Ted S. Smiths Stadium

WHEN: August 30, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: John Milledge vs. Gatewood