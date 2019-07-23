Emergency Medicine residents participate in unique program

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Emergency Medicine residents get up close and personal with ambulances, EMT’s and air evacuation personnel.

The purpose of this day is to train residents interested in emergency medicine. The EMS Coordinator for Coliseum Medical Center, Liana Rogers, says this opportunity helps residents become familiar with each other.

“You get to understand the care people get before arriving to the hospital,” Rogers said. “Some of the different areas the residents will learn about are: what makes up an ambulance crew, how to work stretchers, and taking rides with EMT’s.”

Rogers says there are ten residents in the program that started in July.

The Director of Central Georgia Operation for Community Ambulance, Danny Edwards, says some residents worked in EMS in the past. However, he wants to show those residents things they haven’t seen.

“Hopefully when we bring patients in, they will have an understanding of what is taking place before they get to the hospital,” Edwards said.

He says the interaction is beneficial for both emergency medicine residents and EMT’s.

Emergency Medicine Program Director Dr. Bryan Sleigh is responsible for the training for residents in the emergency medicine program.

“The program is one in four emergency medicine programs in Georgia,” Dr. Sleigh said.

The other three are located in metro Atlanta and Augusta.

Dr. Sleigh says it is important for residents to participate in the program. “We are training physicians in emergency medicine as well as rural emergency medicine,” he said.