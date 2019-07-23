Houston County Galleria underway with renovations

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Houston County Galleria is getting new improvements.

On Monday, JLL management company announced plans to add new features to the building to improve customers shopping and dining experience.

- Advertisement -

Houston County Galleria general manager Angie McClelland says the new features will ensure that visitors will not only come to shop and dine, but enjoy the new amenities.

“We are looking forward to the renovations,” McClelland said. “We’re excited for not only the enhancements that we will be bringing to Houston County, but also to share more family-oriented events.”

The Galleria improvements will showcase fresh paint to interior surfaces as well as the following: