Jones County man charged with shoplifting at Macon Walmart

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man for shoplifting and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

The incident happened on July 20 around 3:15 p.m.

Deputies say they responded to a call from Walmart at 6020 Harrison Road about a person shoplifting.

Authorities say that the loss prevention officer informed deputies that 38-year-old Joshua Glenn Childers, of Gray, took items totaling $138.00 without paying. When deputies searched Childers for weapons, they found a gun.

Childers had no permit for the gun.

The charges

Deputies took Childers to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Shoplifting

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Authorities set his bond at $5,315.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.