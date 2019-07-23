Kroger school supply giveaway brings relief to middle Georgia teachers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kroger showed support for Macon area teachers by giving away classroom supplies at the Macon Centreplex.

Kroger gave away classroom supplies valued at more than $26,000. The organization invited teachers to choose free items for their classrooms.

Educators with a valid Georgia teacher ID received up to $30 in free supplies on a first-come, first-served basis.

Twiggs County High School teacher Erica Williams stops by each year to gather her supplies.

“When you’re teaching elementary, middle or even high school, you run out of supplies throughout the year,” Williams said. “And in my county, sometimes you have kids with snotty noses and everything. We go through supplies quickly and most of the time that comes out of our budgets.”