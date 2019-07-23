MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners are finding ways to give county employees pay raises. The budget includes funding for a salary survey to compare Bibb’s salaried employees to other counties.

When Macon-Bibb first consolidated, the county collected salary data from employees. However, employees did not receive raises.

Now, commissioners say that they have to use that collected data.

The process

Middle Georgia Regional Commission is conducting a survey for which the county is paying over $160,000.

County employees will answer questionnaires, review their job descriptions, and give input.

“By reviewing both salaries and benefits, it may reveal some issues we aren’t aware of,” Middle Georgia Regional Commissioner Laura Mathis said.

Mathis will compare the data to four surrounding counties: Henry, Clayton, Columbia, and Houston.

“Based on their population, you may have lost a number of employees to a particular county,” Mathis said. “So trying to do that analysis of when you lose somebody to Clayton County, what are those factors? Is it pay?”

The survey allows commissioners to give appropriate pay to both new and experienced employees.

“That’s part of the problem,” Macon-Bibb Commissioner Valerie Wynn said. “Not just the amount of money we pay, but how people are treated equally and when new people come on board.”

The survey will take six months to complete. Commissioners plan to implement pay raises in the fiscal year 2021.