MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb commissioners will vote again on serving alcohol in a Macon movie theater.

On Tuesday, commissioners held a special called meeting to consider if alcohol can be sold at the Amstar Theater on Zebulon Road.

Commissioners voted four to three. However, but the vote was null because five votes are needed either way.

Two commissioners were absent during the vote.

Commissioners will vote again on this issue August 6, 2019.