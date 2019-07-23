WANTED | Man robs Taco Bell on Bloomfield Road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a man who robbed the Taco Bell at 4040 Bloomfield Road.

The incident happened on July 22 around 10:30 p.m.

Authorities say that a man with his face and hands covered entered the store waving a knife and demanding money. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled in an unknown vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.