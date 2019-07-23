Restaurant Report Card: View health inspection scores July 15-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 15 and Friday, June 19. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.

Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.

Click here to search and read full inspection reports.

Baldwin County:

Shark’s Fish and Chicken

196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019

Shadetree BBQ

111 OLD MONTGOMERYVILLE RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019

The Brick

136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019

IHOP

2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019

Bibb County:

Touchdownz Seafood Bar and Grill

2440 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019

Macon Bar Services LLC

499 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019

AP’s Hidden Hideaway

4274 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206

Last Inspection Score: 83

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019

Little Caesar’s Pizza

1477 PIO NONO MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 74

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019

Subway

5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019

Fazoli’s

6237 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 94 (up from 74 the day before)

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019

BJ Billiards LLC

430 MLK BLVD MACON, GA 31217

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019

Fazoli’s

6237 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210

Inspection Score: 74 (improved to 94 on follow-up inspection the following day)

Inspection Date: 07-16-2019

Tic Toc Room

408 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201

Last Inspection Score: 61

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019

Vista Bar and Lounge

3642 WEST NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019

Downtown Grill

562 MULBERRY ST LN MACON, GA 31210

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019

Little Caesar’s Pizza

610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211

Last Inspection Score: 80

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019

Dodge County:

McDonald’s

410 OAK STREET SE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019

Butcher Block

207 2ND AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019

Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style

6121 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 78

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019

The Country Crab Seafood Truck Base

209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019

The Country Crab Seafood Truck

209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019

The Spot

115 MLK JR. DR EASTMAN, GA 31023

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019

Houston County:

Wendy’s #2004

2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 87

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019

Bodega Brew

1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019

Red Lobster #874

1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019

My Thai & Sushi

1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019

Jones Wings and Things

700 FEAGIN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 93

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019

Kentucky Fried Chicken #0472

1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019

Moe’s Southwest Grill

2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019

Peking Garden & Sushi

3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019

Los Trios #2 Bar & Grill

2195 WATSON BLVD STE I & J WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 92

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019

JJ Teriyaki

2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 90

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019

Buffalo Grill

115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019

Chick-fil-A

1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019

Kimberly’s Food and Fashion

1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019

Zaxby’s

1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 86

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q

1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019

Hardee’s

1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019

Sea Shells Seafood Express

1080 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019

Tasty Crab House

2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019

Laurens County:

Vinteaques, LLC

901 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019

Macon County:

Troy’s Snack Shop

107 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019

El Patron

129 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019

Monroe County:

Burger King #5220

179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019

Subway – Walmart

180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 91

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019

Captain D’s

149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029

Last Inspection Score: 95

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019

Peach County:

Waffle House #1086

301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 98

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019

The Railroad Cafe

117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 100

Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019

Tapatio

600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030

Last Inspection Score: 99

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019

Twin Dragon

212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008

Last Inspection Score: 96

Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019

Washington County:

Dairy Queen Grill & Chill

1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 66

Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019

The Dairy Lane

839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 94

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019

The Dairy Lane – Mobile Unit

839 S. HARRIS ST. SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082

Last Inspection Score: 85

Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019