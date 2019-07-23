Restaurant Report Card: View health inspection scores July 15-19

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia’s restaurant health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, July 15 and Friday, June 19. 41NBC’s Restaurant Report Card airs Tuesdays at 6 and 11.
Note: All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Baldwin County:
Shark’s Fish and Chicken
196 ROBERSON MILL RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019
Shadetree BBQ
111 OLD MONTGOMERYVILLE RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019
The Brick
136 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019
IHOP
2598 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019
Bibb County:
Touchdownz Seafood Bar and Grill
2440 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019
Macon Bar Services LLC
499 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019
AP’s Hidden Hideaway
4274 BROADWAY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 83
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019
Little Caesar’s Pizza
1477 PIO NONO MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 74
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019
Subway
5955 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019
Fazoli’s
6237 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94 (up from 74 the day before)
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019
BJ Billiards LLC
430 MLK BLVD MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019
Fazoli’s
6237 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Inspection Score: 74 (improved to 94 on follow-up inspection the following day)
Inspection Date: 07-16-2019
Tic Toc Room
408 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 61
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019
Vista Bar and Lounge
3642 WEST NAPIER AVE MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019
Downtown Grill
562 MULBERRY ST LN MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019
Little Caesar’s Pizza
610 NORTH AVE MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 80
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019
Dodge County:
McDonald’s
410 OAK STREET SE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019
Butcher Block
207 2ND AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019
Shark’s Fish and Chicken Chicago Style
6121 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 78
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019
The Country Crab Seafood Truck Base
209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019
The Country Crab Seafood Truck
209 GRIFFIN AVE EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019
The Spot
115 MLK JR. DR EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019
Houston County:
Wendy’s #2004
2105 MOODY RD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019
Bodega Brew
1025 BALL ST PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019
Red Lobster #874
1359 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019
My Thai & Sushi
1291 S HOUSTON LAKE RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019
Jones Wings and Things
700 FEAGIN MILL RD STE 100 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019
Kentucky Fried Chicken #0472
1416 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019
Moe’s Southwest Grill
2628 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019
Peking Garden & Sushi
3070 WATSON BLVD STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019
Los Trios #2 Bar & Grill
2195 WATSON BLVD STE I & J WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019
JJ Teriyaki
2197 WATSON BLVD STE N WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019
Buffalo Grill
115 RUSSELL PKWY STE S WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019
Chick-fil-A
1363 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019
Kimberly’s Food and Fashion
1320 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019
Zaxby’s
1425 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019
Sonny’s Real Pit Bar B Q
1001 ST. PATRICK DR PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019
Hardee’s
1504 SAM NUNN BLVD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019
Sea Shells Seafood Express
1080 HWY 96 STE 200 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019
Tasty Crab House
2715 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019
Laurens County:
Vinteaques, LLC
901 BELLEVUE AVE DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019
Macon County:
Troy’s Snack Shop
107 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019
El Patron
129 CHERRY ST MONTEZUMA, GA 31063
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019
Monroe County:
Burger King #5220
179 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-19-2019
Subway – Walmart
180 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019
Captain D’s
149 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019
Peach County:
Waffle House #1086
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019
The Railroad Cafe
117 LOWE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 07-18-2019
Tapatio
600 VINEVILLE ST FORT VALLEY, GA 31030
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019
Twin Dragon
212 N 49 HWY STE 500 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 07-15-2019
Washington County:
Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
1232 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 66
Last Inspection Date: 07-17-2019
The Dairy Lane
839 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019
The Dairy Lane – Mobile Unit
839 S. HARRIS ST. SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 07-16-2019