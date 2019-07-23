Showers and storms this afternoon before cooler air returns tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A somewhat rare July cold front will move through Middle Georgia this afternoon bringing with it scattered showers and thunderstorms. Behind the front we will see temporary drier and cooler conditions.

TODAY.

As of 5 am on Tuesday, July 23, the Storm Prediction Center has parts of our viewing are in a Marginal (level 1/5) risk area. The cold front that is going to move through today will bring heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Rainfall totals are expected to be between half an inch to one inch of rain. Some isolated areas could see greater than one inch rain totals where heavier storms set up. As for temperatures, we will top out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s before falling into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s tonight.

TOMORROW.

A few lingering showers will remain in the early morning hours, but I expect most areas to stay dry tomorrow. High pressure in the Midwest is going to slowly slide off to the east over the next few days, and that means drier air and cooler temperatures will prevail over the next few days!

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Temperatures will be running about five degrees below average over the next several days as afternoon high temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80’s. Rain chances will be isolated through the rest of the week and into the weekend, but by Monday we will begin to see better rain chances back in our area.

