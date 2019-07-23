Sunshine, cooler temps and low humidity return for Wednesday in Middle Georgia

We are soon to be on the cool side of the cold front here in Middle Georgia and with that we will finally get a break from the rain and storms for at least a few days. Clouds will hang around for a while tonight, but by tomorrow the dry air should bring mostly sunny skies.

High temps will be staying mainly in the mid 80’s, but with the low dew points, it will likely feel even cooler than that.



We will keep the dry air in place over Middle Georgia for at least a few days, before the humidity returns across the southeast. Friday will see a return to more summerlike weather with a chance for isolated storms in the afternoon and highs in the low 90’s.



We keep the chance for isolated showers through the weekend, but next week could be even more dry than forecast. We are still expecting mid 90’s to return by next week, because it is still July in Middle Georgia.