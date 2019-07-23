WANTED | Man connected to financial crimes in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding a man wanted in connection with financial crimes.

Investigators identified the man as 36-year-old Omar Vione Coates. Authorities want Coates for the following crimes:

Theft by Taking

Transmission of Data through Computer Network Using False Identity

Computer Theft

Anyone with information

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Omar Vione Coates, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.