WANTED | Man connected to financial crimes in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators need your help finding a man wanted in connection with financial crimes.
Investigators identified the man as 36-year-old Omar Vione Coates. Authorities want Coates for the following crimes:
- Theft by Taking
- Transmission of Data through Computer Network Using False Identity
- Computer Theft
Anyone with information
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Omar Vione Coates, please call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.