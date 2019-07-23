Warner Robins toddler drowned in pool over weekend

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An 18-month-old drowned in a pool on Saturday.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 5:22 p.m. about a possible drowning in Warner Robins on Bayberry Court.

Deputies say when they arrived, an adult was administering CPR. Authorities say that deputies took over until EMS arrived.

Reports say that the 18-month-old was taken to Houston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:54 p.m.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says the toddler was at a home on Bayberry Court with a 6-year-old sibling and adult relative.

Authorities say that the relative stepped away. However, when she returned, she found the toddler floating in the pool.

Captain Randall Banks says the above ground pool had all the proper safety measures taken to prevent accidents. This includes a locked gate surrounding the pool.

Authorities say that because the drowning was accidental, there are no charges filed.

There was an autopsy performed on Monday. The results have not been released.