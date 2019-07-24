Children get sweet treat while in hospital

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Patients at Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital got a sweet treat to lift their spirits. This kicks off the annual Miracle Treat Day starting July 25.

Three local Dairy Queens participated in a blizzard donation event. They donated close to 100 blizzards to hospital patients.

- Advertisement -

Dairy Queen partnered with the Children’s Miracle Network to do fundraising events for both June and July.

Money raised from Miracle Treat Day stays local and benefits Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital. The Children’s Network Program Coordinator, Renee Bryan, says the money raised goes towards hospital equipment (i.e. children sized beds).

“The money also goes towards programs and helps make the experience at the hospital a little less scary for patients,” Bryan said.

Bryan says that in 2018, (24) local Dairy Queens raised more than $37,000.

“Without the fundraising efforts, there wouldn’t be wagons for children at the hospital, a colorful and welcoming lobby or playrooms,” Bryan said.

Dairy Queen employee, Kiconte Grene says that this is his second year participating in the Miracle Treat Day.

“My mother used to work in childcare so I grew up around children,” Grene said. “We make their day, we make them happy, and that’s the only thing that matters.”

Grene says Miracle Treat Day is important because children are the future. He wants to make their day a little brighter.