Coach’s Corner: Chad Campbell Peach County Trojans

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Peach County Trojans are coming off another trip to the championship game.

- Advertisement -

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans are coming off another trip to the championship game.

Related Article: Warner Robins Independence Day celebration concert lineup announced

Coach Chad Campbell, and the Peach County Trojans have been to the championship game the last two seasons and lost both times.

This year, they will have to replace a tremendous number of players from last year, but with kids who have seen a lot of good football.

Quarterback Jayden Gibson, along with some great skill players like Everett, Wolfork, and Whittington, the Trojans will be coming back with a great core group of offensive players.

But in order to win, you have to be able to win in the trenches, on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.

Peach County is in Region 4 – AAA

Event information

WHERE: Five Star Stadium

WHEN: August 31, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Peach County vs. Northside