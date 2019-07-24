Deputies need help finding entering auto suspect in north Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a suspect who is entering automobiles in north Macon.

Authorities remind residents to lock their vehicles and remove all important items.

Incident one: Missing Gun

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies say the first incident was reported on July 19 around 10:57 a.m.

Authorities say that deputies responded to a call from the 200 block of Troon way about an entering auto incident. The victim stated that the glove compartment of her husband’s truck was open and a gun was missing from it.

Incident two: Missing Purse

On July 19 around 11:14 a.m., deputies responded to a call at the 1000 block of Overlook Parkway about an entering auto. Deputies say when they arrived, the victim said that her purse was missing from the trunk.

Authorities say that the purse was described as the following: a black Kate Spade with matching wallet. Inside the wallet was her social security card and two bank cards which have been canceled.



Incident three: Missing Laptop

On July 19 around 11:26 a.m., deputies responded to an entering auto call at the 100 block of Cold Creek Parkway. Authorities say that the homeowner showed deputies a laptop case on the side of the house that belonged to the neighbor.

Authorities say that the neighbor confirmed that the laptop did along to her and that her work government laptop was missing from its case. The victim stated that she left her laptop in the car.

Deputies say she checked the vehicle and the laptop appeared to be the only thing missing. She advised authorities that the vehicle was accidentally left unlocked.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about these incidents, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.