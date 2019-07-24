Macon SummerFest ’19 to kick off this weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- In just 2 days, the annual Bragg Jam festival returns.

Every year, various artists perform at the music festival to showcase their talents.

According to Macon SummerFest co-sponsor Tiera Ponce, many artists will not be able to perform at Bragg Jam.

“We decided to come together to make Summerfest and to support local artists,” Ponce said. “This is not to compete with Bragg Jam, but to help the artist who did not get booked for it.”

Ponce says that one of the artist received an email stating that they will not be able to showcase their talents. So, Ponce along with others decided to create Macon SummerFest to give artists the opportunity to perform.

Macon SummerFest 19 happens on:

Friday, July 26 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 27 from 3 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The following venues are participating with SummerFest 19:

Niche 385

Recess Bar & Lounge

Primetime 41

Daiquiris & More

Blow Lounge Macon

For tickets and performance booking, click here.