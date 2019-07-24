Macon man arrested for Family Dollar burglaries

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man in connection with two Family Dollar burglaries. The arrest happened on July 22.

Deputies identified the suspect as 33-year-old Quinvarius Zentrell Wood, of Macon. Authorities connected Wood to two burglaries that happened at the Family Dollar located at 2123 Pio Nono Avenue.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say that deputies recognized Wood from the surveillance video of a burglary that happened on July 21 around 4:30 a.m.

Deputies confirmed that Wood broke into the same store on July 20 around 11:46 p.m.

Authorities say that both times Wood took large amounts of laundry detergent in a buggy.

Deputies say they saw Wood outside of Pawn Max on 2404 Pio Nono Avenue. When deputies tried to arrest Wood, he fled.

Authorities say that deputies eventually caught and detained Wood.

The charges

Authorities took Wood to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

two counts of Commercial Burglary

Obstruction of Peace Officer

Theft by Shoplifting (in an unrelated case)

Authorities set Wood’s bond at $3,150.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.