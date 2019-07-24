Mayor Reichert vetoes one-time $1,000 employee bonus

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Macon-Bibb Mayor Robert Reichert has vetoed the one-time bonus recently approved by commissioners.

The mayor sent a letter to commissioners Wednesday saying he made the decision because he believes employees deserve to be paid well for the jobs they are currently doing, and “spending this money hampers our ability to give them raises that will benefit them for years, not just once.”

Read the full letter here.

Commissioners voted July 16 to give county employees a one-time holiday bonus of $1,000. It would cost the county $2.3 million from its general fund.

Reichert wrote that his administration has some questions.

“Does this cover grant-funded employees or those in offices that opted to not be a part of our payscale?” Reichert asked. “The Commission’s intent is to provide a $1,000 check to every employee, but if that is a pre-tax check, then employees would receive less than $1,000. And I know that will cause distrust in the process.”

Reichert is urging commissioners to move forward with a full payscale study and “continue holding the line on expenses (or futher reduce them) and vacancies this year, so that we can provide our employees with what they deserve and to strengthen our fiscal standing.”

“I am hopeful that Commissioners, after careful consideration, will sustain my veto,” Reichert concluded.