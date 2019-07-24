Middle Georgia back to school bashes, list with locations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Class will be in session soon, and a number of Middle Georgia organizations give parents and students the opportunity to take advantage of services for the upcoming school year.

Here are a few of those organizations holding back to school bashes.

Coffee with the Principal, Warner Robins High, Houston County

July 25, 12 noon – 1 p.m. Warner Robins High School Principal Chris McCook is extending this opportunity for parents and students who would like to meet and talk with him. All families invited. Current students of Warner Robins High School will be on hand to answer questions.



School Supply Giveaway, Ballard Hudson Middle School and Miller Middle School

July 26, 7 a.m. Hospice Care Options and The Mentors Project will distribute school supplies at Ballard Hudson Middle School and Miller Middle School at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 26 on a first come first serve basis.



ResCare CPA Department Back to School Bash, Fillmore Thomas Park, 3793 Log Cabin Dr. Macon, Ga

July 26, 1 p.m – 6 p.m. Light Refreshments, free health screenings, free haircut vouchers, and foster parent recruitment and training will be offered. School supplies, gently used school uniforms and book bags are welcome.



Back 2 School Bash, Macedonia Baptist Church, 600 Eisenhower Pkwy. Macon, Ga.

July 26, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. Macedonia Baptist Church is hosting a backpack and school supplies giveaway (while supplies last) on Friday, July 26, from 2-5 p.m. They will also have food, fun, and basketball.



Cirrus Academy Annual Back to School Bash, Cirrus Academy, Macon, Ga.

July 27, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Peach State Community Health will be giving away free school supplies, a gaming truck will be provided by Anthony Howard Jr. Gamez on Wheelz from 10-11 a.m., Kali Dance Studio will be facilitating Zumba classes and there will be musical entertainment from Tex James of Blazin’ 97.9 and DJ Street.



Beulahland Bible Church Back to School Event, 2368 Gunn Rd. Byron, Ga. and 1010 Newberg Avenue, Macon, Ga.

July 28, 2019 2368 Gunn Rd. Byron, Ga. 9:15 a.m. 1010 Newberg Ave. Macon, Ga. 11 a.m. All children and youth within the church and the community are invited to come and receive free school supplies. Radio host, comedian, actor and licensed minister, Willie Moore Jr. will be a special guest.



RazorLine Barbershop Back to School Bash, 1381 Pio Nono Ave. Macon, Ga.

July 28, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Free haircuts, music, food and school supplies.



THP Community Book Bag Giveaway, Pecan Grove at Central State Hospital

July 28, 12 noon – 4 p.m. Tracy Harper of Tracy Harper Productions is partnering with Butler Ford of Milledgeville to provide 10-12 free college scholarships, 800-1000 book bags with school supplies. Additionally, a free car will be given away to a freshman going off to college. Free food, free entertainment, free haircuts, and bounce houses will all be available.



BYOB (Bring your own book bag) School Supply Drive, Greater New Hope Ministries, Warner Robins, Ga.