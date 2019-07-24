Vineville Christian Towers is up for sale

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The current owners of Vineville Christian Towers Apartments is looking to sell the property and there’s an interested company.

Weston Associates submitted an application to Housing and Urban Development to purchase the apartment complex.

The Principal for Weston Associates, Mike Packard, says Weston Associates is focused on residents and buildings.”

“Weston Associates will do everything we can to fix the issues the building has by renovating everything inside the apartment,” Packard said.

From fixing the exterior of the building to renovating the interior, Weston Associates has big plans for Vineville Towers.

“The building has a lot of potential,” Packard said. “The plan for renovations will start within two weeks after the building is purchased.”

The renovations will take about 18 months to complete. During that time, residents will temporarily move into vacant apartments within the building while their floor is renovated.

“The management company will change along with the new ownership,” Packard said.

Weston Associates Management Company will hire local employees in the Macon area.

Until the paperwork goes through, Christian Church Homes will remain responsible for Vineville Christian Towers.