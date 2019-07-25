2 evade Atlanta authorities after traffic stop, fiery crash

ATLANTA (AP) – Two people sought by Atlanta authorities escaped after fleeing a traffic stop in a car that drove off an elevated highway connector, crashed onto Interstate 75 and burst into flames.

News outlets report one person in the Thursday crash was quickly taken into custody as officers continued to search for two others who escaped on foot. Georgia State Patrol troopers say they had tried to pull over a car for possible speeding early that morning, but it fled onto the Buford Spring Connector and crashed over an embankment onto I-75 north.

Officers checked nearby a nearby wooded area, but the search was called off before sunrise. Several interstate lanes were temporarily closed.