Georgia Military College set to open new Annex Building

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Georgia Military College Prep School is almost finished with its new annex facility.

Principal Pam Grant along with GMC’s Vice President Jeff Gray gave tours through the new building for visitors on Thursday.

Grant says the feedback they’re receiving from parents and students is outstanding.

“I have heard the overwhelming excitement from parents, and from students about how thrilled they are about our beautiful annex being built,” Grant said. “It’s the same exact way I feel about it. It has really exceeded my wildest expectations.”

The Georgia Military College Prep School ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Annex happens on Thursday, August 1 at 9 a.m.

Students will start school Friday, August 2nd.