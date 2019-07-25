Bibb County School Superintendent says this year’s goal is to grow relationships

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones says this school year’s goal is to build relationships. Cheers filled the Macon Coliseum as Bibb teachers expressed their excitement for the upcoming school year at convocation.

Dr. Jones says the goal for this year, is to be better than last year. He says there’s no better way to do that than for teachers to know their students.

“I want teachers leaving here today that they make a difference, not just this year, but every year for that student’s life,” he said.

Media Specialist , Lynn Suarez reflects back to a time when a student of hers reminded her of how important relationships with your students are.

“He said he hated me less than any teacher he ever had and it was because he liked me. He actually liked me. He loved me. That was the only way he knew how to express it by saying he hated me less than other teachers,” Suarez said.

With teachers taking the time to getting to know their students, and their challenges, it’ll shift the classroom’s climate.

“They know whether you care or not – if you’re really in it for them. They know,” she said.

Dr. Jones believes grades will improve if relationships do.

“You remember your worst teacher and you remember your best teacher and we want this to be a year of great teaching,” Dr. Jones said.

Dr. Jones says the district is also focusing on educating students and parents about the importance of arriving on time, as well as security. The district is also using metal detectors and other measures of security.