Coach’s Corner: Joaquin Sample Central Chargers

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Central Chargers are looking to have a better season, after a 3-7 season last year.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Central Chargers are looking to have a better season, after a 3-7 season last year.

For that, they look to their second year head coach Joaquin Sample.

- Advertisement -

Sample is a former Central Charger, and plans to build the teams reputation around the defense.

With three of his leading tacklers Walter Nesber, Jaleq Thomas and Adam Lamar coming back this year, it will make the job on the defensive end a lot easier.

Last year, the Chargers averaged 19.2 points on offense, but will start a new quarterback.

This year, the Chargers will have get the run game going early. Something that helped them along the way last year.

The Central Chargers are in Region 4- 3-AAA

Event information

WHERE: Freedom Field

WHEN: August 30, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Central Chargers at Houston County