Coach’s Corner: Keith Hatcher Mount De Sales Cavaliers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sixth year head coach Keith Hatcher had his best season last year going 9-2 with the Mount De Sales Cavaliers, leading the school to the first round of the playoffs.

The Cavaliers only regular season loss came at the hands of cross town rival Tattnall Square Academy.

Out of the nine starters on the Cavaliers team only one will be returning this upcoming season.

Now the Cavaliers most experienced group last year is now the most inexperienced group this year.

Mount De Sales will be in Region 7-A.

Event information

WHERE: Jasper County High School

WHEN: August 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Mount De Sales at Monticello