Coach’s Corner: Kevin Smith Perry Panthers

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - This will be the 3rd season for Kevin Smith as head coach of the Perry Panthers, and has compiled a 11-10 record in the first two years.

The Panthers went to the first round in the playoffs last year, but lost to Baldwin County 39-22.

Last year the Panthers scored an average of 26 points a game, but will have only four starters returning. Starting quarterback Lane Rucker will be returning this year as a junior, after throwing for over 2,000 yards last season.

And to help Rucker, the Panthers will be returning both of its running backs, Tyrell Owens and Mikeil Kendrick with a bigger offensive line.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Panthers are returning two starters in the secondary, Tyrone Mobley and Chriseth Stewart.

Upfront defensively the Panthers look to be strong, filling those positions with younger guys who played roles last year but little to none experience.

The Perry Panthers are in Region 2-AAAA

Event information

WHERE: Freedom Field

WHEN: August 23, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.

WHO: Perry vs. Houston County