MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The US Marshals Service found 22-year-old Jared Al Farley in hiding at a family member’s house in Lehigh Acres, Florida on July 15.

Authorities say that Farley was wanted for the armed robbery of the Cook Out on June 15.

Authorities say that Lee County Florida Sheriff’s deputies arrested Farley. Lee County deputies returned him to Bibb County at 11 a.m.

Deputies booked Farley in the Bibb County Jail.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Original Report

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help in identifying a commercial armed robbery suspect.

The incident took place at the Cook Out on Brookhaven Road around 12:44 a.m. on June 15.

Deputies say that a man reportedly entered the business and asked for the cheapest item on the menu. When the cashier attempted to look up the item, the man demanded money.

Authorities say the man received an undisclosed amount of cash, and then fled on foot.

Authorities say the man was wearing blue basketball shorts underneath blue jeans and a gray hoodie with black specks on it.