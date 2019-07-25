Deputies arrest 5 with methamphetamine, gun in west Macon

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0
drugs and gun warrant

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit deputies conducted a search warrant on a room at the Days Inn on Harrison Road. 

The search happened on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. 

According to deputies, the following people occupied the room:

  • 42-year-old Clarissa Bridges Barnett
  • 47-year-old Keith Thomas Bostick
  • 38-year-old Tamara Ann Hooker
  • 40-year-old Kelvin Lavar Whitehead
  • 45-year-old Samantha Gean Ragan

 

During the search, authorities say they found a gun, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

The charges

Deputies took Barnett to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

She is being held without bond.

Deputies took Bostick to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:  

  • Giving False Information to Peace Officer
  • Probation Violation warrant (unrelated case)

Authorities set his bond at $650.00.

Deputies took Hooker to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with the following:

  • Giving False Information to Peace Officer
  • Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute 

She is being held without bond.

Deputies took Whitehead to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

He is being held without bond.

Deputies took Ragan to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with the following:

  • Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute 
  • Giving False Information to Peace Officer 
  • Ragan also has a warrant from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

She has no set bond.

Anyone with information 

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

