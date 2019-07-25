Deputies arrest 5 with methamphetamine, gun in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit deputies conducted a search warrant on a room at the Days Inn on Harrison Road.

The search happened on July 22 at 7:30 p.m.

According to deputies, the following people occupied the room:

42-year-old Clarissa Bridges Barnett

47-year-old Keith Thomas Bostick

38-year-old Tamara Ann Hooker

40-year-old Kelvin Lavar Whitehead

45-year-old Samantha Gean Ragan

During the search, authorities say they found a gun, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

The charges

Deputies took Barnett to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

She is being held without bond.

Deputies took Bostick to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Giving False Information to Peace Officer

Probation Violation warrant (unrelated case)

Authorities set his bond at $650.00.

Deputies took Hooker to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with the following:

Giving False Information to Peace Officer

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

She is being held without bond.

Deputies took Whitehead to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

He is being held without bond.

Deputies took Ragan to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Giving False Information to Peace Officer

Ragan also has a warrant from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

She has no set bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.