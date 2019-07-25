Deputies arrest 5 with methamphetamine, gun in west Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit deputies conducted a search warrant on a room at the Days Inn on Harrison Road.
The search happened on July 22 at 7:30 p.m.
According to deputies, the following people occupied the room:
- 42-year-old Clarissa Bridges Barnett
- 47-year-old Keith Thomas Bostick
- 38-year-old Tamara Ann Hooker
- 40-year-old Kelvin Lavar Whitehead
- 45-year-old Samantha Gean Ragan
During the search, authorities say they found a gun, marijuana, and methamphetamine.
The charges
Deputies took Barnett to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with:
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
She is being held without bond.
Deputies took Bostick to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:
- Giving False Information to Peace Officer
- Probation Violation warrant (unrelated case)
Authorities set his bond at $650.00.
Deputies took Hooker to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with the following:
- Giving False Information to Peace Officer
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
She is being held without bond.
Deputies took Whitehead to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with:
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
He is being held without bond.
Deputies took Ragan to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with the following:
- Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
- Giving False Information to Peace Officer
- Ragan also has a warrant from the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
She has no set bond.
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.