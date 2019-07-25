Dog of the Week: Addison

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – Addison is a three and year old mix. She’s energetic, loves being outside and gets along with other dogs.

Addison also has exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, which means her body does not produce enough enzymes to break down and absorb her food. She needs to take an enzyme powder with food twice a day and gets a vitamin B12 shot once a week.

Addison is also in need of a forever home.

You can adopt her at All About Animals Rescue. It’s located at 101 Riverside Drive in Macon. It’s $200 to adopt a dog from the shelter, which includes the dog getting fixed, having all their shots and heart-worm medication.

To learn more about the rescue or to look at pictures of some the animals that are up for adoption, visit the shelter’s Facebook page:www.facebook.com/allaboutanimalsmacon/