Shooting at Dublin manufacturing plant leaves 1 injured

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A shooting at the YKK manufacturing plant in Dublin leaves a person injured.

The incident happened around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday. This comes from police chief Tim Chatman.

Chatman says that officers responded to a shots fired call at the YKK manufacturing plant. He says when officers arrived, they found one victim shot.

Chatman identified the shooting suspect as 22-year-old Philip Bradley. Chatman says Bradley and the victim reportedly got into an argument which led to the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.

Authorities charged Bradley with aggravated assault. This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Dublin Police Department at 478-722-5023.