Kathy Releford named Houston County Teacher of the Year

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Kathy Releford is named 2019-2020 Houston County Teacher of the Year at the opening session at Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins.

Releford teaches at Matt Arthur Elementary. “I love children and accommodating student needs is something I strive for during the school year,” she said.

Releford says relationship matters with students and teachers.

“When kids love you and know you love them, they will do anything they can to please you,” Releford said.

Releford received recognition along with monetary awards from various businesses around Warner Robins.