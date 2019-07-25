Little League World Series Regional Tourney brings people to Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Little League World Series Regional Tournaments return to Warner Robins for the tenth year in a row.

The Little League Softball Tournament kicks off today with the following 7 state champions: Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The ages of the players range from 10-years-old to 13-years-old.

Southeast Region Director for Little League Baseball and Softball, Jen Colvin, says the tournament is always a nice boost for the economy.

“$1.2 million to $1.7 million are brought in during the 14-day tournament,” Colvin said.

With over 120 volunteers that help out every year, Colvin says it’s like a family reunion when everyone gets together.

“Little League is a volunteer-based organization and only around 130 employees are paid worldwide,” Colvin said.

She says that the stadium wouldn’t make it without its volunteers.

One volunteer, Georgia Ritchie, celebrates her ninth year working at Little League Southeast Park. She says this event is something she looks forward to every year.

“The Little League Southeast Park is the headquarters for 8 states in the southeast and this tournament is an awesome opportunity economically,” Ritchie said.

Event information