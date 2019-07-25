Middle Georgia State Knights names new head softball coach

COCHRAN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Middle Georgia State Knights announced their new head softball coach.

Rebecca Hewitt takes over the program after spending three seasons as the head coach at East Georgia College.

Hewitt’s background

Hewitt grew up in Claxton, Georgia and played four years of collegiate softball at the following schools:

South Georgia

East Georgia

Coastal Georgia

USC of Beaufort

The Knights went 28-26 in 2019 – the most wins since joining the NAIA for the 2014-2015 season.

Hewitt is the third coach of the program in the past 20 years.