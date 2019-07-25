Return to summer weather begins this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – After a couple of days with reduced humidity, we will begin to see more moisture roll into our area tomorrow and into the weekend resulting in isolated rain chances as well.

TONIGHT.

- Advertisement -

Mostly clear conditions will allow temperatures to cool off quickly after sunset. Tonight we will see temperatures back in the low and middle 60’s which is well below the average overnight low of 71° for this time of year. Clear conditions will kick off your Friday morning as I am not expecting any weather issues on your morning commute!

TOMORROW.

Under a partly sunny sky we will see temperatures topping out in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. A few showers cannot be ruled out, but for the most part we will be dry with the exception of a shower or two. Rain chances tomorrow are running at 10%. We will keep a few clouds around tomorrow night as low temperatures will be on the into the middle and upper 60’s.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND.

This weekend we could see a few isolated showers, but I am not expecting widespread rain across Middle Georgia. Temperatures will slowly begin rebounding to normal as we will top out in the low 90’s. As we head into the next work week temperatures and rain chances will be on the rise. By the middle of the work week we will see better chances of scattered showers and storms across our area.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (5-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m.).