2 men arrested for passing counterfeit money

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Florida men were arrested for passing counterfeit bills at the Macon Crab House on Presidential Parkway.
Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the restaurant around 10:30 p.m. on July 22.
Deputies say that the restaurant employees stated that two men paid their bill using counterfeit $100 bills.
Authorities identified the two men as 41-year-old William Franklin Gilbert and 33-year-old Nicholas Andrew Parker. Both men are from Zephyrhills, Florida.
Deputies arrested both of the men without incident and took them to the Bibb County Jail.
The charges
Authorities charged Gilbert with the following:
- (2) counts of Forgery in the First Degree
- (1) count of Forgery in the Second Degree
- Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance
Authorities charged Parker with the following:
- (1) count of Forgery in the First Degree
- (1) count of Forgery in the Second Degree
- Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance
Anyone with information
If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.