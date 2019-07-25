2 men arrested for passing counterfeit money

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Florida men were arrested for passing counterfeit bills at the Macon Crab House on Presidential Parkway.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the restaurant around 10:30 p.m. on July 22.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say that the restaurant employees stated that two men paid their bill using counterfeit $100 bills.

Authorities identified the two men as 41-year-old William Franklin Gilbert and 33-year-old Nicholas Andrew Parker. Both men are from Zephyrhills, Florida.

Deputies arrested both of the men without incident and took them to the Bibb County Jail.

The charges

Related Article: Man Wanted For Armed Robbery at Krispy Kreme in Macon

Authorities charged Gilbert with the following:

(2) counts of Forgery in the First Degree

(1) count of Forgery in the Second Degree

Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Authorities charged Parker with the following:

(1) count of Forgery in the First Degree

(1) count of Forgery in the Second Degree

Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.