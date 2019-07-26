Experienced prosecutor Anita Reynolds Howard running for Macon District Attorney

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An experienced prosecutor plans to announce her candidacy for Macon District Attorney.

For 14 years, Anita Reynolds Howard served as an Assistant District Attorney for Butts, Lamar, and Monroe counties. She also serves as a prosecutor for superior, juvenile, accountability, and probate courts.

Howard says she wants to focus on Macon’s criminal justice reform.

“This is my community and I want to impact my community,” Howard said. “I want to focus on public safety as well as improving the community’s confidence in the criminal justice system.”

Official announcement

Howard makes her formal announcement on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Terminal Station on Cherry Street.