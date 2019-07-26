MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The United States Department of Agriculture awarded the Baldwin County School District a $100,000 implementation grant for its “Baldwin Grows” farm-to-school program.

According to Baldwin County Schools Wellness Coordinator Aketi Mayweather, the goals of “Baldwin Grows” are as follows:

Enhance academic achievement

Promote healthy lifestyles

Support local sustainable food systems through the Baldwin Grows Learning Lab garden project

- Advertisement -

“We’re super excited about the project,” Mayweather said. “We’ve had a number of our supporters come on board to help us with it.”

Mayweather also says that while they will build the 1.5-acre farm at the high school, students from all Baldwin County schools can use the space for instruction.

Only three grants were awarded in the state of Georgia.