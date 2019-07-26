Coach’s Corner: Mike Chastain Jones County Greyhounds

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Greyhounds expect another winning season after going 45-15 the last five seasons.
Their new head coach, Mike Chastain, replaces Justin Rogers. Rogers coached the Greyhounds for five years.
Chastain comes from a winning program in Warner Robins. He took his team to the state championship in his second year as head coach for the Warner Robins Demons.
Chastain will inherit a group of skilled players and a strong offensive line led by Connor Griffin.
Jones County competes in Region 4-A.
Event information
- WHERE: Greyhound Field
- WHEN: August 23, 2019, at 7:30 p.m.
- WHO: Jones County at Howard