Coach’s Corner: Mike Chastain Jones County Greyhounds

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Greyhounds expect another winning season after going 45-15 the last five seasons.

Their new head coach, Mike Chastain, replaces Justin Rogers. Rogers coached the Greyhounds for five years.

Chastain comes from a winning program in Warner Robins. He took his team to the state championship in his second year as head coach for the Warner Robins Demons.

Chastain will inherit a group of skilled players and a strong offensive line led by Connor Griffin.

Jones County competes in Region 4-A.

