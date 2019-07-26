Houston County Superintendent highlights future goals

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County Schools Superintendent, Mark Scott, talks about his goals for the 2019/2020 school year.

“Houston County Schools are committed to making safety the number one priority in all schools,” Scott said.

Houston County Schools is the 14th largest district in the state. The school system serves around 30,000 students across 38 schools.

“Also, Houston County Schools employs 4,000 full-time employees and is listed on the Forbes list of America’s Best-In-State employer for 2019,” Scott said.

Scott says the theme this year ensures academic and social-emotional growth of students through a multi-tiered system of supports. He says that last school year, free and reduced lunch rates dropped along with poverty measurements.

“Houston County Schools wants each child to learn and perform at his and her best and highest level,” Scott said.