WANTED | Man connected with criminal gang activities

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding 22-year-old Tyree Percadon Welch. Welch is wanted for Criminal Street Gang Activities.

Authorities say that Welch was on social media teaching two children how to fight. He also showed the minors which rival street gangs to shoot and attack.

Authorities say that Welch has the following warrants:

Terroristic Threats

(2) counts of Simple Battery Family Violence

Criminal Damage to Property

Theft by Taking

Violation of Probation (unrelated cases)

Deputies say that Welch frequents the west Macon and Bloomfield area. Authorities describe Welch as the following:

Stands about 5 foot 8 inches tall

Weighs around 150 pounds

Anyone with information

If you know about the whereabouts of Tyree Percadon Welch, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.